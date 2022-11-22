There were mountains of speculation emerging from Wests Tigers fans today after an Instagram story from a training session featured background audio leading many people to believe Luke Brooks had sustained a serious injury in pre-season.

The club has since confirmed that the video is 'out of context'.

Fullback Daine Laurie shared the video to his personal Instagram account from the club's physio room today, with a comedic facial filter applied to teammate Brent Naden as he received treatment on his legs.

But keen-eared fans were ultimately more interested in the conversation going on between unseen staff and players in the background, where a Luke Brooks injury was being discussed.

As Naden lay on the treatment table with a coffee in hand, two other voices could be heard discussing an injury.

“Scarring… Brooksy's torn his knee,” could be heard as a door closed in the background.

“Is that a really bad one?” the second voice asks.

“It's a decent injury, yeah,” the first voice replies.

The video created a mountain of immediate speculation, but a lack of clarity in certain parts made it unclear whether staff were talking about a new injury for the club's marquee man or if they were referring to a PCL tear suffered by Brooks back in 2016.

The club have since responded to inquiries from Zero Tackle, confirming that the video was taken out of context and the conversation in question was comparing a previous injury suffered by Brooks to another injury of a similar nature.

The Instagram story has since been deleted.