The NRL will reportedly not investigate a sideline issue involving Spencer Leniu unless a formal complaint is lodged.

Leniu is believed to have been involved in an ugly confrontation with Channel 9 commenator and Queensland great Johnathan Thurston after Friday night's game between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos, which saw the tri-colours run out surprise winners over the more fancied Red Hill-based outfit.

It's alleged by sections of the media that Leniu at one point called Thurston a 'f***wit'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video obtained by News Corp, the alleged confrontation seems to show Leniu speaking at Thurston before being dragged away by teammate Siua Wong.

JT and Spencer Leniu's heated exchange has been captured. 👀 DETAILS | https://t.co/TDyesNFejf pic.twitter.com/SGjac4Z47L — Courier Mail Sport (@cmail_sport) April 12, 2025

Leniu took to social media on Saturday morning to address the matter with the prop saying Thurston was making repeated attempts to talk with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never wanted to talk to the JT,” Leniu wrote.

“He kept trying to come speak to me! I said, ‘Lad idc (I don't care) if you hate me for what I did. But don't come up to me asking questions like we're Algood (sic). “Don't be two face (sic).

“Hate me lad I'm ‘eetswa' (sweet) with that. “But don't be fake. “I hate fake people.”

Thurston has now responded, supplying a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“On a podcast 12 months ago, I made a comment on the penalty issued to Spencer Leniu by the NRL in regards to racial comments he had made," Thurston said.

“As a proud Indigenous man, I clearly do not endorse Spencer's remark in Las Vegas last year. However, the comments I made were an opinion on the penalty he was given and it is an opinion I stand by.

“As Spencer left the field during last night's match he made an abusive comment to me, which took me and those around me by surprise.

“The comment was not of a racial nature but was overly aggressive in tone and unwarranted.

“After the match, I approached Spencer on the field to seek clarity on what he said and why he had said it. Spencer was again overly aggressive, and it became clear that he had interpreted the comments I made 12 months ago as a personal attack on him which was not the case.

“A further conversation took place later with Roosters officials and Spencer outside the sheds. I remain available if Spencer or the Roosters would like to discuss this matter privately.”

According to AAP, the NRL will not investigate the matter unless a formal complaint is made.