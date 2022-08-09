The NRL judiciary has avoided another long night after all players facing charges accepted their respective early pleas.

This means that Tariq Sims’ time at the St George Illawarra Dragons has come to an abrupt end, with a four-match ban ruling him out for the remainder of his final season in the Red V before he moves to Melbourne.

Penrith Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris will his team’s all-important clashes with the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs after he accepted a two-match ban for a Grade 3 careless high tackle on Canberra’s Ryan Sutton.

Raiders winger Nick Cotric is the only other player who’ll miss time on the field, after he received a one-match ban. Cotric was charged with a Grade Two careless high tackle charge for a shot on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards. He’ll miss the Raiders’ upcoming game against the Dragons.

All other players charged will pay fines after accepting their early pleas.

Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith will receive an $1800 fine for a hip-drop tackle against the Gold Coast Titans, while Panthers interim five-eighth Jaeman Salmon’s Grade 1 contrary conduct charge will see him pay $1000.

Two players were also fined for Grade 1 crusher tackles. Young Warrior Taniela Otukolo will pay $1500 for a first offence, while Raiders big man Joe Tapine will pay $3000.