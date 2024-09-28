The Melbourne Storm have demonstrated they are ready for the big stage, securing their spot in the grand final for the first time since 2020.

They delivered a commanding performance against the Sydney Roosters, making it tough for the tri-colours to make a comeback.

The Roosters were well aware of the Storm's formidable reputation this season, and facing them in front of a passionate Melbourne crowd on Friday night proved to be a significant challenge.

With a strong start, the Roosters capitalised on their advantage of having a man down for Melbourne. They looked solid and managed to score some tries in the second half, narrowing the gap to 24-18 in the 50th minute.

Captain James Tedesco expressed his disappointment with the outcome but took the time to identify the key areas where his team fell short during the match.

“We've been able to score points throughout the year, so we knew that if we just got one, we could build some momentum and score a couple more. We got close, but defensively, we let in too many points,” Tedesco said.

“In big games like that, you can't let points in like that. Defense and our last plays let us down in the end.”

Tedesco battled fiercely to rally his team back into the game, but it ultimately wasn't enough to secure a victory.

While the captain had a commendable performance, he struggled to reach his usual high standards in the first half. However, he did make a notable impact later on with a try assist for Terrell May.

Coach Trent Robinson acknowledged the disappointment of the loss but recognised that a strong team like the Storm were the favourites for a reason.

The spine of Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen, and Cameron Munster—three standout players known for their performances on the big stage—played a crucial role in Melbourne's dominance.

“They're exceptional. It was a bit of our preview that they've been humming together all year, especially with Munster back in,” Robinson said about Melbourne's spine.

“They're a good crew; you can see they're really in sync, and that's why you end up conceding 48 points when players like that are doing their jobs so well. It's a credit to them.”

The Melbourne Storm delivered an outstanding finals performance against the Roosters last night, captivating the home crowd and generating an electric atmosphere for a preliminary final.