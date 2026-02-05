The South Sydney Rabbitohs have found themselves in unfamiliar territory as of late, failing to make the finals in the last three seasons.

Even Wayne Bennett, who had missed the finals only four times in the last 30 years, couldn't lift Souths into the top eight on his return to the club.

This season, though, there are no excuses, at least according to Corey Parker, who believes Bennett is on the chopping block if Souths miss the finals again.

"This season for me, they have to play semi-finals. Go through their list and it's [a] good list. In their predicted strongest line-up, there's eight Test players, maybe more," Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

"With all the quality they have, if they can get cohesion and a healthy side for 75 per cent of the season, I feel they should play semi-finals based on talent and experience.

"Will it happen? I'm not so sure. If the Rabbitohs do not play semi-final football this year, will Wayne Bennett be the head coach moving forward?

"The last couple of seasons has not been where they need to be. There have been enough excuses for them to lean on. This season, they need to bounce out [of] the blocks."

Parker is right that the club is stacked with talent.

A forward pack featuring Jai Arrow, Cameron Murray, Keaon Koloamatangi and David Fifita should be nowhere near the bottom eight.

Not to mention stars in the backline such as Campbell Graham, Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton and Cody Walker.

Therefore, it is not ridiculous to assume Bennett's future will be under the microscope this season and if he can't get the talented squad firing, the club may indeed consider ending his second tenure prematurely.

Fans will get their first glimpse of how the Rabbitohs will go this season in the Charity Shield against the Dragons, before their season officially kicks off three weeks later against the Dolphins.