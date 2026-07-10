With the NRL season well and truly underway, and the competition heating up, it is time to look at who are the three most important players at every club around the competition.
From players who are Origin stars and in form, to others who have missed the mark this year but still hold the keys to their entire team's operation, these are the players your team can simply not perform without.
Brisbane Broncos
Reece Walsh
Walsh single-handedly won the 2025 premiership for the Broncos and is the man most likely to break them out of their form slump which now stands at eight straight losses.
Walsh is electric, has a motor on him and can change a game at a snap of his fingers.
Reece Walsh is the most important player for the Brisbane Broncos based on his talent, and highlights.
Payne Haas
Haas is an absolute weapon, no matter if playing for the Broncos or the Blues.
For a big man, Haas has a lot of footy skill, he can pass, kick, and has considerable speed for a front rower.
The most impressive thing about Haas and what makes him a crucial cog in this Broncos team is his determination and resilience.
Haas can go and go for extended periods of time, playing the game at a fast and aggressive pace.
Patrick Carrigan
Carrigan is one of the most important cogs in the Brisbane Broncos machine. In attack he is sublime and in defence he is a wall.
Carrigan is arguably one of the most important players for the Broncos based on his work rate, his quality of game and his footy IQ.