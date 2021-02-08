We start the countdown with a controversial one but for mine Cam McInnes suits the Dragons best at lock. When playing at lock he was near flawless and very capable of a top ten spot here.

His figures in 2020 were affected by multiple shifts but he averaged 120 running metres per game and made 978 tackles at 95%. For a middle forward/hooker at his size, that stat is ridiculous!

All reports are that he’ll move to nine again in 2021 but rumours linking the Dragons to Andrew McCullough indicate a shift for Cam. A shift I’d be making permanent.