Patience is not always a prized commodity in the NRL.\n\nCareers can rise and fall in a matter of weeks, and opportunities are often fleeting.\n\nBut for Tom Jenkins, patience has proven to be more than a virtue; it has been the foundation of a career now reaching new heights.\n\nThree rounds into the 2026 season, the Penrith Panthers outside back has emerged as one of the competition's most in-form players, crossing for eight tries, including four in a dominant display against the Roosters last week.\n\nThe numbers are striking, but they only tell part of the story.\n\nTwelve months ago, Jenkins was fighting to stay in the system.\n\nWithout a contract, he was handed a modest $85,000 development deal by Penrith with hardly a guarantee of first-grade security.\n\nYet within months, he had worked his way into the club's Top 30, a progression that speaks as much to the Panthers' development model under Ivan Cleary as it does to Jenkins' willingness to wait his turn.\n\nHis path to the starting spot at Penrith has been anything but linear.\n\nAfter debuting for Penrith in 2022, Jenkins signed with the Newcastle Knights in 2024 on a two-year deal.\n\nHowever, it was an opportunity that never fully materialised.\n\nWith just five appearances, he and the club agreed to a mutual release before the end of the contract.\n\nRather than chase immediate opportunities elsewhere, Jenkins returned to Penrith with tempered expectations.\n\n“I could go to Penrith training to keep my skills up and be a better player in the Ron Massey [Cup] for St Mary's,” Jenkins shared about this initial motivation to go back to Penrith.\n\n“I wanted to play good footy with my mates there, and that's honestly as far as I thought it would go.”\n\nThat mindset—grounded, realistic, and patient—became the catalyst for his revival.\n\nJenkins went on to play 21 games in 2025, scoring 13 tries and re-establishing himself as one of the club's most reliable finishers.\n\nHis aerial ability, shaped by a background as a state high jumper, made him a constant threat on the edge.\n\n"I think maybe 192 centimetres was my max height at 17," he shared.\n\nYet even as his form improved, setbacks remained.\n\nJenkins was omitted from Ivan Cleary's finals side last year, replaced by Paul Alamoti upon his return from injury, meaning he did not feature in the Panthers' final two matches of the season.\n\nFor many players, that kind of disappointment can derail momentum.\n\nFor Jenkins, it reinforced the importance of trust and long-term growth.\n\nHe has since publicly backed his coach's decision, reflecting the mutual respect that underpins Penrith's culture.\n\n“We identified a couple of things to tinker with in my game, and it ended up that I needed a bit of size and strength to do that,” Jenkins told the media after his win against the Roosters.\n\n“So I put on a fair bit of weight. I don't think I've ever been this heavy at 98 kilos. I think I was playing at 92, 93 last year.\n\n“It wasn't anything fancy – just making my meals a fair bit bigger with the performance staff and a lot of gym work. I'm the strongest I've ever been, and it helps me with yardage, carries into the defence and the physical side of the game”.\n\nThe physical transformation has added another layer to his game, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.\n\nAs his value continues to rise, contract discussions have already begun, though Jenkins remains characteristically measured.\n\n“There are a few [extension] discussions going on now, but in saying that, I leave most of that to my manager,” he says.\n\n“The club's been really good to me, and hopefully, we'll get something done. My job's to play good footy, and that stuff will sort itself out. And the great [Panthers scout] Jimmy Jones always says, ‘you don't play good footy unless you're happy'.\n\n“I'm quite happy to just focus on my footy because the culture here is great and is about making sure we're happy and working hard.”\n\nIn a competition that often demands instant results, Jenkins' rise is a reminder that development is rarely linear.\n\nSometimes it requires setbacks, restraint, and the willingness to play the long game.\n\nRight now, Tom Jenkins is reaping the rewards of that approach, and the NRL community is taking notice.