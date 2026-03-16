On this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, Rugby League Coach Lee Addison and Zero Tackle writer Magdalena Murdoch break down the issues embedded in Manly's winless start to the 2026 NRL season off the back of the Sea Eagles' loss to Newcastle.

"Brookvale used to be a fortress, and it simply isn't anymore," Addison said.

Analyst Darren Parkin breaks down some of the figures behind Alex Johnston's rise to the try scoring record in NUMBER UP, and more pressure is placed on the Broncos after their defeat to Parramatta.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

01:35 Manly's issues

09:11 Winless Broncos

16:38 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

22:11 Contradiction with the rule changes

26:41 Coach's corner: Attacking shapes

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.