Brisbane Broncos outside backs Deine Mariner and Jesse Arthars have become the latest players to find themselves linked to the Perth Bears, despite being contracted for another two seasons.

Despite being on contract with the Broncos until the end of 2027, the club are in the process of reshaping under new coach Michael Maguire, and early releases for a host of players could well be considered.

Multiple players are set to be linked with the Bears over the next six months as they are able to speak and negotiate with players who are off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season from November 1. Currently, the Bears are in the process of finalising their coaching staff.

While there is still plenty of time to decide on who the Bears will build their roster around, they will likely recruit at least one or two top-tier players so they can contend for the finals straight away, in the same manner as The Dolphins.

Deine Mariner has found himself on the radar of the Perth Bears, per Brent Read on Triple M's NRL Daily.

A two-time international for Samoa, Mariner has appeared in 40 matches in the NRL since his debut in 2022 but has failed to cement a regular spot in the outside backs, commonly being used as a back-up either in the centres or on the wing.

Initially seen as the club's long-term answer to Herbie Farnworth, who departed for The Dolphins, he has been overlooked in favour of Jesse Arthars and Gehamat Shibaski, who have also been linked to the Bears.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports that Arthars has also been linked with a potential move to the Perth Bears.

The Bears have also been linked to Cronulla Sharks captain Cameron McInnes, Gold Coast Titans star Jayden Campbell and Melbourne Storm duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant in recent weeks.