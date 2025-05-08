Des Hasler's future at the Gold Coast Titans could potentially come to a close sooner than expected due to specific - and previously undisclosed - clauses embedded into his contract.

Two years into his three-year contract with the Titans after previous stints with Manly Sea Eagles (2004-11 and 2019-22) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2012-17), the two-time premiership-winning coach has had a horror coaching run on the Gold Coast.

Since taking over from Justin Holbrook, Hasler holds a 31 per cent winning record - ten wins from 32 matches - as head coach of the Titans and the club have only won two of their opening eight games to start the 2025 NRL season.

Following rumours that the club's star back-rower David Fifita has been shopped around to rival NRL teams, News Corp has reported that the Titans will potentially be able to part ways with Hasler at the end of the season if he doesn't guide the team to the top eight.

It is understood that the clause that could see him terminated in less than eight months will be without any financial repercussions, meaning they won't need to pay the remainder of his salary for the 2026 season.

"We can't speak to the terms of employment or any employee's conditions. It is confidential," Gold Coast Titans' Steve Mitchell told the publication regarding the previously undisclosed clauses in Hasler's contract.

Sitting in 16th place on the NRL ladder at the moment (only behind the Parramatta Eels), it is highly unlikely the Gold Coast Titans will play finals football in September.