In the space of 12 breathless minutes, Melbourne were able to turn a knife-edge 20-18 contest into three tries and a 46-20 demoltion.\n\nA new burst of pace, a sliver of daylight, the exclamation mark that Sua Fa'alogo became, touching down on earth to complete a hat-trick that will be in the memories of fans for years. \n\nThis chapter of the Melbourne Storm is club defining, another testament to how unbelievably incredible the club is being run and competing at a high level, even when the traditions of player movements and talent leaving would say a club won't be as good as they were in 2024 and 2025.\n\nBack-to-back grand final losses would do more damage to almost the rest of the competition and for a Melbourne Storm team in the headlines with key players injured, leaving and the club going after Zac Lomax, Cameron Munster didn't shy away from what's fueling the hunger after the win against the Dragons.\n\n"We've been speaking about it the last four months. No one is going to give us a chance. I don't think anyone has won a grand final after losing two back-to-back. That drives us," Munster said on the Fox League broadcast at full-time.\n\nFor Munster, the feeling, the difference between finals heartbreak and glory comes down to one word: consistency\n\n"Inconsistences in games, especially in big moments and big games. I think for us last year we got away with some wins and we weren't consistent enough so the more consistent we are during the season, I think it'll show in the big games," Munster reflected.\n\n"If we can do that all year, we're very confident with our game plan and the points we have in our team with the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and Sua Fa'alogo.\n\n"We have the formula for it, it's just a matter our attitude is on and we defend well."\n\nMelbourne have now plundered 98 points in the opening two rounds while conceding 24.\n\nTwo seasons of going the full distance and coming out on the other side with hearts broken, spending the summer stewing on consecutive grand final losses, is fuelling a statement of intent.\n\nThe rest of the competition has been warned.\n\nThe Storm continue to be up at the top.\n\nMelbourne continue to stay a cloud above many. They're ravenous