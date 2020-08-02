Brisbane Broncos young gun Tesi Niu has fallen victim to a “fake” social media post and insists he will play at the Broncos next season.

A cryptic social media post suggested Niu would follow close friend David Fifita to the Titans after Fifita announced he will join the Titans next season on a three year, $3.5 million deal.

Two days later a post appeared on social media with a picture of Niu and Fifita arm-in-arm, accompanied by the comment: “I will follow you my brother sooner or later”.

An investigation by the Broncos found that the post appeared on Niu’s father’s Facebook page.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, Fifita is furious with the post and told the Broncos that he is prepared to sign a long term extension.

The 18-year-old recently knocked back an offer from the Titans and signed a one-year contract extension with Brisbane, meaning he will become a free agent in 2022.