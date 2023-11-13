With the 2024 NRL season fixtures revealed on Monday morning, the anticipation for the upcoming season can begin to build.

From the first round trip to Las Vegas, to a grand final rematch in Round 3, chances for players to visit their old stomping grounds and blockbusters from one end of the season to the other, there will be a reason to tune into most matches throughout the season.

But Zero Tackle have picked the ten you should be locking into your calendar now.

Here are the matches you can't afford to miss in 2024.