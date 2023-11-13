With the 2024 NRL season fixtures revealed on Monday morning, the anticipation for the upcoming season can begin to build.
From the first round trip to Las Vegas, to a grand final rematch in Round 3, chances for players to visit their old stomping grounds and blockbusters from one end of the season to the other, there will be a reason to tune into most matches throughout the season.
But Zero Tackle have picked the ten you should be locking into your calendar now.
Here are the matches you can't afford to miss in 2024.
1. Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos, Round 1
When: Sunday, March 3, 3:30pm (AEDT)
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
The Roosters and Broncos will play the second game of the double-header in Las Vegas after the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles kick things off two hours prior.
That doesn't mean it's the worst of the two games though.
The Broncos are coming off the grand final in 2022, while the Roosters finished the season well enough after at one point appearing as if they were going to be in a prime position to miss the top eight altogether.
Add to that the nature of this occasion, and the first game of 2024 on free to air TV is one you can't miss.