Ten years ago, on March 6, 2016, an 18-year-old Latrell Mitchell burst onto the NRL stage, running out in the Sydney Roosters' tri-colours for his debut.
From that very first game, it was clear he wasn't just another rookie. Mitchell's power, footwork, and fearless running marked him as a player built for the big moments.
Over the next decade, he would score breathtaking tries, deliver match-winning performances, lift premierships, and cement his reputation as one of the most electrifying and talked-about players in rugby league. Off the field, Mitchell has also made a lasting impact as a leader and advocate, using his platform to champion social change and inspire the next generation.
To mark this milestone, we celebrate 10 moments that have defined his career and cemented his legacy as one of the standout stars of the modern game.
1. Moment 1: 2016 NRL debut and season
Latrell started his NRL career on the wing in jersey number five against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. It was Round One of the 2016 season, and while the Roosters fell 42-10, Mitchell quickly made his mark and was played in every game for the rest of the season.
The rookie scored his first try in just the following game against the Raiders, after a powerful charge through the defensive line. This moment ultimately foreshadowed Mitchell's ability to find the line and deliver points throughout the season.
He went on to play 24 games in his rookie season, crossing for 14 tries and achieving a total of 80 points for his team. By the end of the year, Mitchell had finished as the Roosters' top try and point-scorer, an explosive debut season that signalled the arrival of one of the game's most dynamic talents.