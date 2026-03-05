Ten years ago, on March 6, 2016, an 18-year-old Latrell Mitchell burst onto the NRL stage, running out in the Sydney Roosters' tri-colours for his debut.

From that very first game, it was clear he wasn't just another rookie. Mitchell's power, footwork, and fearless running marked him as a player built for the big moments.

Over the next decade, he would score breathtaking tries, deliver match-winning performances, lift premierships, and cement his reputation as one of the most electrifying and talked-about players in rugby league. Off the field, Mitchell has also made a lasting impact as a leader and advocate, using his platform to champion social change and inspire the next generation.

To mark this milestone, we celebrate 10 moments that have defined his career and cemented his legacy as one of the standout stars of the modern game.