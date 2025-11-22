One of the best young overseas talents has rejected the interest of nearly half a dozen NRL clubs to remain in the Super League competition on a long-term contract.

After impressing multiple NRL officials during the Warrington Wolves Academy tour of Australia, which saw him compete against the Gold Coast Titans, Penrith Panthers and an Under-17s NSW Invitational representative side, halfback Ewan Irwin has inked a five-year contract to remain at the Wolves.

Before re-signing with the Wolves until the end of 2030, sources with knowledge of the situation told Zero Tackle that he had attracted the interest of at five six NRL teams.

Regarded as one of the top playmakers coming out of the United Kingdom, Irwin made three appearances in 2025, which included becoming the club's third-youngest debutant in the Super League era.

"I'm glad to have committed my future to the Club and I'm really excited for the challenges ahead," Irwin said in a statement.

"It's a competitive environment, and that's exactly where you want to be. Academy and Reserves level is very strong, but this is a step up now into the first team, and I'm looking forward to what's next.

"I want to take it game by game, put my best foot forward, and see where it takes me.”

Producing a best on-ground performance against the Under-17s NSW Invitational side less than a month ago, Irwin led the Wolves Academy to title success, in which they went unbeaten throughout the season and delivered a Man of the Match showing in the Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos.

"I'm really excited Ewan's committed his future to the club for the next five years. He's shown great potential and leadership with the U18s and Reserves last year," Warrington Wolves coach Sam Bugess added.

"Hopefully, he continues with his progression next season and beyond. Above all else, he's an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead of him."