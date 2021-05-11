Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights

Michael Maguire flagged last week that he could make several cut-throat changes to his starting side after another loss. The Tigers will make at least one change with Tommy Talau returning from his suspension, with Moses Mbye moving back to the pine in making way for the incoming centre.

Blake Green and Edrick Lee will need to prove their fitness to be named for the Knights, who could lose Brayden Musgrove to a rib injury from last weekend. Hymel Hunt is another who could return from a setback after being a late out in Round 9. Bradman Best is tipped to overcome an elbow injury and hold his spot in the side.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

The Sea Eagles will welcome the return from Martin Taupau who suffered a head knock in Round 8. Unlikely to see many other inclusions as Curtis Sironen continues in his recovery.

Patrick Carrigan’s season has been brought to an abrupt ending with an ACL injury, meaning an opportunity in the 17 opens up for either John Asiata or Brendan Piakura. Tyson Gamble is tipped to overcome a knock from last week, whole Kotoni Staggs is facing further setbacks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Corey Allan has been ruled out after being stretchered off with an AC joint issue last week, with Tui Katoa a likely inclusion in his place. Dylan Napa could return from a shoulder injury and would be a straight swap for the injured Ava Seumanufagai, who is battling concussion.

Jordan Rapana will miss with a hamstring injury, while Joseph Tapine and Ryan Sutton are in doubt with knee and elbow injuries respectively. Questions still remain over the returns of Josh Hodgson and Jarrod Croker, who will be out to prove their fitness this week. Ryan James and Sia Soliola could make returns given several open opportunities.

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jesse Ramien will miss the next month with an eye injury, with the Sharks likely to welcome Andrew Fifita come into the side and Josh Dugan shift to reinforce Ramien’s absence at centre. Questions over whether Chad Townsend can regain his place under Josh Hannay, with Matt Moylan taking over the reigns last weekend. Sharks are desperate for a win and could opt for some risky changes to land premiership points against an undermanned Rabbitohs outfit.

Unlikely to see further stars sidelined despite niggles to playmaking duo Damien Cook and Cody Walker last week. Will welcome back Josh Mansour from injury, while they await the returns of Adam Reynolds and Latrell Mitchell for another week.

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Will lose Drew Hutchison for a few weeks following his incident with Dylan Brown last weekend. Sam Walker and Victor Radley are expected to play despite minor injuries, while Lachie Lam comes into to add depth to their playmaking stocks should Walker miss. They will welcome back Sitili Tupouniua from suspension, while prized youngster Joseph Suaalii could make his debut should Trent Robinson be forced into further changes to his backline.

The Cowboys are likely to name the same 17 as last week, which saw a one-point victory over their Queensland rivals the Broncos. Just need Kyle Feldt and Connelly Lemuelu to prove their fitness as they battle hand and concussion setbacks from last weekend.

New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels

Euan Aitken is likely to make his return this week, moving into the centres, with Rocco Berry the unlucky withdrawal. Ben Murdoch-Masila will also come into the side after battling concussion last week, with Nathan Brown set for another shuffle to his playmaking stocks after last weekend’s loss.

Eels Lose Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore to suspension, which has handed the club a selection crisis for Magic Round. Unlikely to see the Queensland Government increase their restrictions, which would mean Jakob Arthur, son of coach Brad, come into the side. Waqa Blake is likely to come into the centres in place of Niukore. Nathan Brown is another looking top return from injury, while hooker Reed Mahoney is battling concussion and will need to prove his fitness.

Melbourne Storm vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Ryan Papenhuyzen is expected to make his long-awaited return from a shoulder injury, which will place Nicho Hynes on the pine after an impressive three-game run in the No.1 jumper. Brandon Smith will miss through suspension, with Tui Kamikamica the likely player to be named in his place at lock.

Mikaele Ravalawa returns from suspension, with the injured Mat Feagai heading out of the side. Daniel Alvaro, Matt Dufty and Blake Lawrie will need to prove their fitness to be selected, with the latter unlikely to feature. Debutant Junior Amone is tipped as a likely candidate to make way for inclusions.

Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers

David Fifita will miss through suspension, opening opportunities for recruits Sam McIntyre or Esan Marsters. Ash Taylor and Brian Kelly are battling injury niggles, with Tanah Boyd a good chance to hold his place in the halves.

Can welcome Paul Momirovski back from suspension but are likely to stick with Matt Burton in the centres. Forward Kurt Capewell will need to overcome concussion protocols to be named, with Liam Martin the back-up option should the Maroons representative miss. Matt Eisenhuth is also battling a head knock, while Spencer Leniu will make his return after being rested last week.