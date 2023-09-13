The QLD Cup and Colts competition will enter their Grand Finals this weekend. Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competitions.

QLD Cup: Burleigh Bears vs Brisbane Tigers

After a long, tough season, the Burleigh Bears and Brisbane Tigers will fight for Grand Final glory on Sunday. Multiple current and former NRL players will headline the match, with veterans Tyrone Roberts (Bears) and Corey Thompson (Tigers) leading their respective teams. After Thompson announced his retirement it could very well be Roberts last game too, and their team will be hoping to send them out on a high.

Burleigh Bears

1. Keano Kini

2. Tony Francis

3. Sami Sauiluma

4. Kea Pere

5. Ken Maumalo

6. Tyrone Roberts

7. Guy Hamilton

8. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Pat Politoni

18. Emry Pere

11. Jacob Alick

12. Joshua Patston

13. Sam Coster

Interchange: 10. Matthew Koellner 14. Creedence Toia 15. Vaka Sikahele 16. Dylan Kelly

Reserves: 20. Hayden Schwass 17. Tom Steadman 19. Josiah Pahulu 21. Toby McIntosh

Player to Watch: Tyrone Roberts

Brisbane Tigers

1. Corey Thompson

2. Max Lehmann

3. Solomona Faataape

4. Kane Bradley

5. George Jennings

6. Ryley Jacks

7. Jack Miers

8. Jordan Grant

9. Tristan Hope

10. Tristan Powell

11. Thomas Rafter

12. Leivaha Pulu

13. Charlie Murray

Interchange: 14. Cole Geyer 15. Bennett Leslie 16. Joe Chan 17. Jack Natapu

Reserves: 18. Jonah Pezet 19. Alec McDonald 20. Brayden Torpy 21. Nat McGavin

Player to Watch: Corey Thompson

Colts: Brisbane Tigers vs Townsville Blackhawks

The Brisbane Tigers will enter the game as favourites, however, the Townsville Blackhawks should not be underestimated as the underdogs. On their way to the Grand Final, the Tigers defeated the Dolphins 36-14 last week, while the Blackhawks emerged victorious against the Seagulls by 12 points.

Brisbane Tigers

1. Lachlan West

2. Tea-Rani Woodman Tuhoro

3. Samuela Vakadula

4. Antioch Faitala-Mariner

5. Glen Fisher

6. Bailey Black

7. Jake House

8. Madison Beckett

9. Brayden Seu-Easthope

10. Casey Morgan

11. Simon Pratt

12. Trent Veukiso

13. Brock Ashton

Interchange: 14. Jackson Chang 15. Joe Nadenic 17. Jordan Penquitt 19. Gabriel Reedy-Bartlett

Reserves: 16. Jack Mccosker 18. Hayden Molkentien 20. Liam Fitzsimmons

Player to Watch: Bailey Black

Townsville Blackhawks

1. Ragarive Wavrik

2. Jesse Yallop

3. Elekana Suavai

4. Dudley Dotoi

5. Cathane Hill

6. Matthew Hunter

7. Zack Lamont

8. Jeremiah Matautia

14. Lachlan Lerch

10. Henry Teutau

11. Wil Sullivan

12. Jamal Shibasaki

13. Luke Jack

Interchange: 9. Joel Baldwin 15. Darnell Geia 16. Kurt Fisher 17. Tyrone Gunn-James

Reserves: 18. Reece Foley 21. Sean Bourke 22. Jack Taylor

Player to Watch: Jamal Shibasaki