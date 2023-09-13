The QLD Cup and Colts competition will enter their Grand Finals this weekend. Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competitions.
QLD Cup: Burleigh Bears vs Brisbane Tigers
After a long, tough season, the Burleigh Bears and Brisbane Tigers will fight for Grand Final glory on Sunday. Multiple current and former NRL players will headline the match, with veterans Tyrone Roberts (Bears) and Corey Thompson (Tigers) leading their respective teams. After Thompson announced his retirement it could very well be Roberts last game too, and their team will be hoping to send them out on a high.
Burleigh Bears
1. Keano Kini
2. Tony Francis
3. Sami Sauiluma
4. Kea Pere
5. Ken Maumalo
6. Tyrone Roberts
7. Guy Hamilton
8. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Pat Politoni
18. Emry Pere
11. Jacob Alick
12. Joshua Patston
13. Sam Coster
Interchange: 10. Matthew Koellner 14. Creedence Toia 15. Vaka Sikahele 16. Dylan Kelly
Reserves: 20. Hayden Schwass 17. Tom Steadman 19. Josiah Pahulu 21. Toby McIntosh
Player to Watch: Tyrone Roberts
Brisbane Tigers
1. Corey Thompson
2. Max Lehmann
3. Solomona Faataape
4. Kane Bradley
5. George Jennings
6. Ryley Jacks
7. Jack Miers
8. Jordan Grant
9. Tristan Hope
10. Tristan Powell
11. Thomas Rafter
12. Leivaha Pulu
13. Charlie Murray
Interchange: 14. Cole Geyer 15. Bennett Leslie 16. Joe Chan 17. Jack Natapu
Reserves: 18. Jonah Pezet 19. Alec McDonald 20. Brayden Torpy 21. Nat McGavin
Player to Watch: Corey Thompson
Colts: Brisbane Tigers vs Townsville Blackhawks
The Brisbane Tigers will enter the game as favourites, however, the Townsville Blackhawks should not be underestimated as the underdogs. On their way to the Grand Final, the Tigers defeated the Dolphins 36-14 last week, while the Blackhawks emerged victorious against the Seagulls by 12 points.
Brisbane Tigers
1. Lachlan West
2. Tea-Rani Woodman Tuhoro
3. Samuela Vakadula
4. Antioch Faitala-Mariner
5. Glen Fisher
6. Bailey Black
7. Jake House
8. Madison Beckett
9. Brayden Seu-Easthope
10. Casey Morgan
11. Simon Pratt
12. Trent Veukiso
13. Brock Ashton
Interchange: 14. Jackson Chang 15. Joe Nadenic 17. Jordan Penquitt 19. Gabriel Reedy-Bartlett
Reserves: 16. Jack Mccosker 18. Hayden Molkentien 20. Liam Fitzsimmons
Player to Watch: Bailey Black
Townsville Blackhawks
1. Ragarive Wavrik
2. Jesse Yallop
3. Elekana Suavai
4. Dudley Dotoi
5. Cathane Hill
6. Matthew Hunter
7. Zack Lamont
8. Jeremiah Matautia
14. Lachlan Lerch
10. Henry Teutau
11. Wil Sullivan
12. Jamal Shibasaki
13. Luke Jack
Interchange: 9. Joel Baldwin 15. Darnell Geia 16. Kurt Fisher 17. Tyrone Gunn-James
Reserves: 18. Reece Foley 21. Sean Bourke 22. Jack Taylor