Dolphins and Queensland State of Origin fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has shot down any chance of a return to the North Queensland Cowboys.

The star fullback, who plays centre at representative level, joined the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural season and has been one of the club's most consistent players across their first two seasons.

The man who goes by the Hammer now takes a critical role as the club move on from life under Wayne Bennett, with Kristian Woolf taking over as head coach.

And the new coach has been handed an early boost, with Tabuai-Fidow declaring per News Corp that he has no interest in heading back to Townsville, after rumours sparked regarding a shock switch at the end of last year.

“I saw that stuff as well,” Tabuai-Fidow told the publication when quizzed.

“Heaps of people were asking me about it. I didn't even know anything about it until people were saying it to me, so I just want to shut all of that down.

“I haven't talked to them (the Cowboys) or done anything with them.

“I'm solely focused on the Dolphins. I enjoy it here and I'm loving it here, too."

The chance of Tabuai-Fidow moving back to the Cowboys would seem slim given the Townsville-based outfit have Scott Drinkwater in the number one.

It was in fact Drinkwater taking over at the back from Tabuai-Fidow and never relinquishing the jersey thereafter which ultimately saw Tabuai-Fidow leave the Cowboys and search for a starting fullback spot elsewhere.

He has now found that, but there is a school of thought which suggests the Cowboys could look for a way to shuffle Tom Dearden to halfback, Scott Drinkwater to five-eighth, and bring in an elite fullback.

Salary cap issues would also rear their head for any such move at the Cowboys. Tabuai-Fidow won't come cheap, and is currently locked up at the Dolphins until at least the end of 2027, while the Cowboys also have big deals in place for the likes of Dearden, Drinkwater and Jason Taumalolo among others.