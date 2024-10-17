Sydney Roosters playmaker Sandon Smith has reportedly been charged by police with a serious driving offence and is set to face court on Friday for the first time.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Smith has been charged with negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm and will face the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday.

Per the publication, a person was allegedly gravely injured during the incident and if Smith is found guilty of the offence, the maximum penalty is a nine-month prison sentence.

The incident occurred in March 13 of this year at Bondi Junction and Smith was "edging out of his driveway" when another car hit him and "pushed him into a male pedestrian".

It is understood that the NRL Integrity Unit has been notified and a spokesperson for the Roosters confirmed that they were aware of the matter.

Smith, who is set for a large role at the Roosters next season with the departure of Luke Keary, featured in 14 matches this season, adding to his career tally of 29 first-grade appearances.