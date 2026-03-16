The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly hosted an honest club meeting amongst the players to take accountability for their shock loss to Newcastle on the weekend.\n\nIt comes as the club has slumped to a 0-2 start to the season, with their latest encounter with the Knights being described as "one of the most insipid performances” Fox Sports commentator Greg Alexander has ever seen.\n\nAs reported on Channel Seven's Agenda Setters show, Code Sports' David Riccio revealed the Sea Eagles have met to address the issues that have stung the opening to their season.\n\n“My understanding is that a review meeting was held today where a lot of accountability was taken by the players,” Riccio said.\n\n“They were honest about their own performances. That's on them, and the coach is only to blame so far.\n\n“The key here is Seibold will be given a bit more time to dig himself out.”\n\nSeibold is facing an uphill battle to keep his head coach position, as the passionate Sea Eagles fan base has widely criticised the side's performances so far across social media.\n\nFormer NRL star and co-panellist Luke Keary believes the club should move on from the Seibold era, and a change is imminent.\n\n“I think they're nearly ready to go (in another direction). The way they finished last year and he had the whole off-season to make changes,” Keary said.\n\nThe Sea Eagles were handed a comforable draw to start the season, not having to leave the Northern Beaches in the first month of the competition.\n\nWith a bye next week, they host former long-term star Daly Cherry-Evans and the Sydney Roosters in a third straight home game in Round 4.