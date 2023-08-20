The 'Benji Marshall Era' has well and truly begun at the Wests Tigers after Marshall has taken over the reins from Tim Sheens as head coach.

Now, with Benji Marshall being promoted from an assistant coach to the head coaching role and Tim Sheens moving out of the coaching staff, it has opened the door for the Tigers to recruit a new assistant coach. Aiming to rejuvenate their coaching staff, Robbie Farah is likely to move from assistant to the front office in 2024.

Recent reports have linked former Wests Tigers player John Morris to the club, with the Rabbitohs' assistant coach emerging as the top contender to fill the void. However, per News Corp, interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr is another individual the Tigers have identified as a target and could make his way to Concord- either in place or alongside Morris.

Ryan Carr has taken over the head coaching duties at the Dragons since the sacking of Anthony Griffin, but whilst he is still contracted with the club for next year, his future has become uncertain due to the signing of Dean Young. In a role that was previously held by Carr, Young will be the senior assistant coach under Shane Flanagan.

As Marshall and Morris have a close bond due to their playing days together and time at the Rabbitohs, Carr also shares a good relationship with John Morris. The two worked together in the Cronulla Sharks U20s system.

Aside from stints at the Dragons and Sharks, Carr has spent time as part of the coaching staff with the Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Featherstone throughout his career. He also played in the lower grades at the Tigers.

Whilst the Tigers look to bring in one or more new assistant coaches for next season under the 'Benji Marshall Era', the future of David Furner is currently unknown. Furner, who has been credited as the defensive coach in the team, is contracted for next season, but with mass changes happening at the club he faces an uncertain future.