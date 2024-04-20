The Penrith Panthers have reportedly made the surprise call to offer second-rower and centre Luke Garner to the Brisbane Broncos.

Off-contract at the end of the year, Garner has played 17 games for the Panthers since arriving at the foot of the mountains from the Wests Tigers, where he played the first 75 games of his NRL career between 2018 and 2022.

The switch saw Garner involved 12 times last year for the now three-time defending premiers, and while he wasn't a part of the first 17 for Ivan Cleary's side, he saw plenty of action and never failed to hold his own.

News Corp are reporting Penrith made the surprise call to offer Garner to the Broncos in recent weeks however, with the Red Hill-based club turning them down.

It's little secret Brisbane are searching for a second-rower, and reportedly have a three-man hit list, with North Queensland Cowboy Jack Gosiewski the most likely to make an immediate switch come the start of May.

The ex-Manly and St George Illawarra Dragon has requested a release from the Cowboys to join the Broncos on compassionate grounds.

Brisbane's lack of depth in the position came after Kurt Caepwell joined the departures list from Red Hill at the end of the 2024 pre-season when he was released to join the New Zealand Warriors.

Brendan Piakura has also missed recent games with an injury, adding to Brisbane's stress.

Despite that, they elected not to sign Garner immediately, even having two spots remaining open in their 30-man roster.

Bringing versatility with an ability to play either two or three in from the sideline, the utility has just seven months to confirm where he will play his football next year, with it now seeming unlikely the Panthers will offer him a new deal after shopping him to the side they beat in last year's grand final.

Penrith's salary cap headaches are well known, and the 28-year-old may be on the look out for a new home.