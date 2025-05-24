Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Willie Peters has commented on reports and speculation linking him to the NRL's newest expansion side - the Perth Bears.

Over the past few days, a number of candidates have been linked to the Bears (who will enter the competition in 2027) head coaching job as they prepare to build their front-office before turning all their attention to building their inaugural roster.

While Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur, former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters, Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess and Australia Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga have all emerged as options, a left-field choice has also appeared in Willie Peters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guiding Hull Kingston Rovers to the top of the Super League ladder, Peters has not only changed the club's culture since taking over in 2023 but also holds a winning percentage of over 70 per cent.

Breaking his silence on being linked to the Bears job, Peters admitted that while it is out of his control, he would like to coach in the NRL in the foreseeable future and follow the likes of Trent Robinson and Kristian Woolf.

“It's out of my control. I've always said at some stage, if an opportunity comes up, then I'd like to coach in the NRL,” Peters said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But my focus is on what I'm doing now, and making sure we're getting ready for the Challenge Cup final in three weeks time but more importantly, a game on Saturday. That's the most important thing to me.

“Like I say, at some stage, if an opportunity comes up, I'd certainly look at it. It's something that I'd love to do, and people internally know that. But my focus is on what I'm doing now.”

A former halfback for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (1997-98), Peters has held several coaching gigs in Australia before succeeding Tony Smith at Hull Kingston Rovers.

In 2016, Peters was named the head coach of the Wests Tigers Under-20s side before becoming an assistant coach for the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and most recently the Newcastle Knights in 2020.