Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii made a big impact in his first game for the Wallabies, showing that his switch from rugby league to union is already paying off.

The 21-year-old, who recently joined the Wallabies after finishing his duties with the Sydney Roosters, stepped into the starting lineup at outside centre. He was a standout in Australia's 42-37 victory over England, earning himself Man of the Match.

Reflecting on his debut, Suaalii said on Stan Sport, "I'm 21, and I just feel like I'm being myself out there. It's amazing, especially thinking back to 2003 when my dad took me to see Samoa play England. To be here now, playing against England at Twickenham, it's surreal."

Originally playing rugby union at King's College, Suaalii has transitioned back to the sport with ease. In his outside centre position, he quickly built an effective partnership with Tom Wright, including a memorable pop pass that set up Wright's try.

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper was impressed by Suaalii's seamless transition and playmaking ability. “He's a real threat,” Hooper said.

“Every time he gets the ball, he's creating something. The impact he has on the defensive line is huge, drawing defenders and creating opportunities for us."

Hooper compared Suaalii's skill to that of other successful league-to-union converts like Sonny Bill Williams and Israel Folau.

“He's got that X factor,” Hooper added. “It's something you can't train—he has this natural ability to make something happen out of nowhere.”

Morgan Turinui, a former Wallaby, admitted he was unsure how Suaalii would handle the reduced defensive space in union compared to league. “I was a bit concerned about how he'd adjust, but he's proving he can handle it and will only get better with time,” Turinui said on Stan Sport.

Suaalii's debut stats were impressive: one try assist, three offloads, six carries, and a beaten defender. His performance not only energised fans but also suggested he could be a key player in the Wallabies' future success in rugby union.