Star St George Illawarra Dragons' second-rower Jaydn Su'A has confirmed he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The forward has confirmed more than once that he wants to remain with the Dragons, but despite being off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, and therefore having the ability to negotiate freely with rival clubs since November 1 last year, the former Queensland State of Origin forward hasn't signed his future away yet.

Su'A has been one of the best for the Dragons during the early parts of the 2024 season, and there is no secret or surprise that the Red V are desperate to lock his services down long-term.

Speaking to the media on Thursday though, Su'A said he only managed to chat to his manager this week though and said he was more committed to winning games than sorting out his future, which he will leave to his manager.

"Not yet," Su'A told the media.

"I've finally seen my manager this morning and we had a good chat.

"Obviously I'm going to leave it all to him to deal with it and sort it out … my job is to play footy and get wins for this club."

Su'A, who was previously linked to the Dolphins due to a previous close relationship with Wayne Bennett when they worked together at both the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, could yet decide to follow the super coach to whichever club he ends up at next year.

As it stands, Bennett is off-contract with the Dolphins and yet to make a call either way over his future.

The Dolphins have made it publically clear they would be happy to have Bennett remain in an off-field role, and are also desperate to reimagine their forward pack ahead of a number of high-profile retirements in the coming year or two.

But Bennett has been most heavily linked this week to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who made the call to axe Jason Demetriou from his post during the week.

Bennett has also been linked with the Parramatta Eels, and has made more than one comment previously suggesting he wants to coach on in 2025 as Kristian Woolf takes over at the Dolphins.

Su'A though, said he hasn't spoken to Bennett in "a long time".

"I've got a personal relationship with Wayne, but I haven't spoken to him in a long time," he said.

"He's someone I have a lot of respect for, but my focus at the moment is this Sunday."

Su'A is currently on a contract believed to be around the $600,000 per year mark.