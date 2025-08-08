The Melbourne Storm clicked into the next gear in their win over the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night, which is a scary sight for the rest of the NRL.

After pulling off a mammoth defensive effort over the Brisbane Broncos, the Storm conceded just two points in their 80-minute domination.

Speaking to the media post-match, Storm coach Craig Bellamy maintained his usual guarded demeanour, not willing to overreact to his side jumping to first place.

“Nah, not really [going to celebrate], there's another game on next week, so we'll have a couple of beers, but we've got a seven-day turnaround,” Bellamy conceded.

Bellamy believed there was still work to do and highlighted the Broncos' injury woes in the match as a reason not to get too excited.

“At the end of the day, it's a win and we celebrate any sort of win,” he said.

Against the Broncos, we always know they're a hard team to beat, but we won't be getting too carried away as they had a tough night with injuries.”

The Storm's defence was exceptional, and Bellamy applauded his side for their efforts throughout the match.

“Our defence was probably as good as it's been all year... or one of our best defensive efforts,” he conceded.

“There's still a few things attack-wise that we can improve in a bit, but certainly it was a really defensive effort, and we're real happy with that.”

They now move to first, bumping off the Canberra Raiders in the process.