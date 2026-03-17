Storm utility Tyran Wishart has lauded team-mate Sualauvi Fa'alogo, following the excitement machine's stunning start to 2026.

Fa'alogo, who has slipped into the No.1 jersey left vacant by Ryan Papenhuyzen, leads the league in tries, having crossed twice in the Storm's Round 1 win against the Eels, before crossing three times in 12 minutes to break open Melbourne's clash with the Dragons in Wollongong on Saturday.

"It's sort of taken a lot of people by surprise, but not us; we've always known what he's capable of, and he has shown glimpses when he's played; some of the tries he's scored in the last couple of years have been crazy," Wishart said.

"He'll be massive for us this year.

"Sometimes just give it to him and see what he can do."

While Fa'alogo has been recognised for his try-scoring ability, Wishart was quick to mention the Samoan's work at the other end of the field.

"To be honest, he's put a lot of work into his game and he had a massive pre-season, especially, defensively. You're probably not seeing what he's doing defensively for us because of those crazy highlight tries that he's scoring, but he's working really hard in defence and he did the whole pre-season, so it's good to see it come to life," Wishart said.

With his blistering speed and fancy footwork, Fa'alogo has drawn comparisons by some pundits, including Paul Vautin, with Broncos sensation and reigning Clive Churchill Medal winner Reece Walsh. And in 2023, Storm legend Billy Slater said the 22-year-old is "very similar to Reece, easy to watch, so much brilliance in his game".

Melbourne skipper Harry Grant believes those claims are premature.

"Comparisons are hard, expectations are hard. It was only Sua's second full 80-minute performance with Storm and we're comparing him to Reece Walsh and asking him to do those things," Grant explained.

"I always find those things hard. I think it's just let Sua be Sua and not having any expectations, because, as I said, he's only played two full games of NRL.

"Let's see if he can continue to train well, to prepare well, and that will give himself the best chance to play well."

The top-of-the-table Storm welcome the Broncos to AAMI Park on Friday night for a Round 3 blockbuster, as they look to remain unbeaten to start their 2026 campaign. To recognise the NRL's Multicultural Round, Melbourne will warm up in a specially designed jersey which celebrates unity, strength and cultural pride within the Storm family.