According to The Daily Telegraph the Tigers and Storm are currently in the midst of a player swap that could see star centre Justin Olam heading to Leichhardt.

Following discussions between the two clubs the Storm could potentially receive Shawn Blore in return.

While the Tigers are allegedly set to cull one forward in their side, Blore could be the man to go.

Blore currently has one year left on his contract, however Olam on the other hand is contracted to the Storm until 2026.

The Tigers youngster would add a lot of firepower to Melbourne's forward pack after since the club has lost the Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi.

While the PNG born centre has been rumoured to head up north to the Super League, newly appointed Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess was quick put that whisper to rest.

This wouldn't be the first player swap between the two clubs, with Harry Grant and Paul Momirovski swapping in 2020.