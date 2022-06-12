Melbourne Storm second-rower Felise Kaufusi's sighs of relief were sure to be audible across multiple borders after the 30-year-old was cleared by the judiciary following his questionable shot on Sydney's Sam Walker.

The aforementioned pair tangled during the 46th minute of the contemporary rivals' clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, with the Chooks' playmaker exiting with an HIA after being struck with Kaufusi's elbow.

Though the act was labelled as "disgraceful" by Fox League pundit and NSW Blues advisor Greg Alexander, the Auckland-born Maroon will now be free to feature in Origin II after being slapped with a fine rather than a ban.

Kaufusi will now be forced to pay a fine of $1800 after being sanctioned with a Grade One dangerous contact charge.

Should the premiership-winning forward fight and lose the off-field adjudicators' ruling, the Maroon will instead be asked to part with $2500, given this is his second offence of this nature.

The forward was struck with a $1000 sanction in Round 6 of this year after being charged with dangerous contact in the wake of an awkward tackle made on his former Storm teammate, Nicho Hynes.

Kaufusi was also suspended for two games in April last year following a similar hit on Parramatta's Ryan Matterson.

With many parallels able to be drawn between his deeds of yesteryear and from this weekend, the once curly-haired edge can count his blessings that history hasn't repeated.

Kaufusi ran for 70 metres during Queensland's series-opening win in Sydney last Wednesday, also contributing on the defensive end with 40 tackles at 95.2 per cent efficiency.

Origin II is scheduled to take place at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26.