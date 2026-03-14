Shawn Blore has suffered another injury setback, leaving the field just minutes into his return match in the NSW Cup on Saturday.\n\nThe 25-year-old was playing his first game back after sustaining an ankle injury during the pre-season, which ruled him out of the club's trial matches and Round One.\n\nBlore had been scheduled to make his comeback through the Storm's NSW Cup side, but his return was cut short after he was forced from the field in the opening minutes with a suspected leg injury.\n\nIt is not yet clear whether the 25-year-old has re-injured the same ankle or suffered a new issue.\n\nBlore featured heavily for Melbourne last season, making 24 appearances. He is currently off contract at the end of this year.\n\nFurther details on the severity of the injury are expected once the club completes medical assessments.