The Melbourne Storm have confirmed both George Jennings and Jordan Grant as their latest departures.

Jennings, who has played 56 NRL matches since his debut for the Penrith Panthers in 2015, has been with the Storm since 2021 and played 21 games for the club.

It was that 2021 season which was his best in Melbourne colours, and he was expected to play a prominent role in 2022 before an ACL injury in the opening game of the campaign ended his season on the spot.

He never managed to get back into first-grade consistently with another injury in 2022 hampering his progress.

Grant also joined the Storm ahead of the 2021 campaign and has played just seven games for the side, but was part of the Brisbane Tigers' QLD Cup premiership side this campaign.

"We thank both George and Jordan for what they have brought to the club over their respective three-year stints,” Ponissi said in a stamement confirming the news.

“They're popular members of our group and very well respected with the way they go about their training and preparations, they will be missed members of our club.

“They both probably would've liked more opportunity in the NRL, but they certainly put pressure on for spots and were incredible assets for our Feeder Clubs and we're thrilled they were a part of Premiership glory with the Brisbane Tigers.

“George in particular suffered a bit of a rough run due to injury, but he showed an incredible amount of perseverance in times of adversity which helps drive standards across our club.

“We wish George, his partner Georgia and his son Hunter as well as Jordan and his partner Maritta the very best for what is yet to come.”

Neither player has signed, or been linked with another club at this stage.

Jennings and Grant join Jayden Nikorima and Tariq Sims as the club's four departures so far, while Grant Anderson, Cole Geyer, Dean Ieremia and Tepai Moeroa are yet to have their futures announced.