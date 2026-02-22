The NSW Blues are facing a major State of Origin blow before the 2026 season has begun. \n\nMaster coach Craig Bellamy is expected to step away from his role as coaching advisor to head coach Laurie Daley. \n\nWhile the decision isn't yet official, sources within NSW Rugby League have told Wide World of Sports that Bellamy will not be involved. \n\nHaving recently re-signed with the Melbourne Storm until the end of the 2028 season, he wants to focus fully on his club. \n\nThe Storm are under pressure, reeling from back-to-back grand final losses, off-season player departures, and two consecutive losses in the pre-season challenge.\n\nWith Storm general manager Frank Ponissi also involved with the Blues, Bellamy feels he cannot leave the team midseason for an extended period.\n\nHis departure is a significant setback for Daley and the Blues, coming after last year's heartbreaking series loss. \n\nBellamy' role, a first in State of Origin history, was desiged to provide the coaching staff with strategy, insights, and guidance for big-game moments.