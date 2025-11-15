The NRL has a ton of young talent coming through the system, with many stuck in logjam positions keeping them out of first grade.

Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski believes an NRL draft system is inevitable, despite acknowledging the major challenges that would come with implementing such a change.

Speaking on SEN's The Captain's Run, Rodski said the idea of a draft has long been debated within rugby league circles and, while complex, is likely to happen “at some point.”

“It would be very difficult,” Rodski said.

“I think in principle, the broader NRL industry would like to have a draft.”

The concept was previously trialled for the 1991 NSWRL season, before being scrapped following the Adamson v NSWRL Federal Court ruling, which found the system imposed an unreasonable restraint of trade.

It has not been reintroduced since.

Rodski said the league's current pathway and zoning systems, built over decades, would make a draft difficult to integrate.

“Because the system is now so inherent in its pathways and the programs that are in place, it would be very difficult to change that now,” he said.

“Not saying that it's impossible, because you could do it, and I think there is every chance the NRLW could move to a draft before the NRL itself.”

While Rodski conceded such a move would require extensive structural change, he believes growing support within the game makes its introduction inevitable.

“It would take a lot of change in a lot of areas that would impact clubs and their development systems,” he added.

“But I think it's inevitable at some point that the draft comes in.

“It won't be in the short term, but it's going to be interesting.”