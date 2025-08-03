Reports of a potential early release for Cameron Munster have been floating around in recent weeks.

Many believe the Melbourne Storm would be willing to let him depart from the club before his contract expires, if he's keen to take up a deal with the Perth Bears.

While notable NRL media personalities such as Paul Kent seemingly confirmed the rumours, the Storm have set the record straight on their plans with Munster moving forward.

"We have no plans to let Cameron Munster leave our club or, more specifically, leave early, as is being said," Storm chairman Matt Tripp told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He doubled down on the club's commitment to Munster moving forward, hinting at a potential extension down the track.

"I want to see Cameron finish his career in a Storm jumper," Tripp declared.

"And I don't think Cameron wants to go anywhere. At no point has he said he would like to leave the club and go and play for Perth."

Munster has been one of the best halves in the competition for close to a decade; however, Tripp highlighted his off-field growth as one of his greatest assets.

"I've taken great personal interest in Cameron's career, but more than that, in his growth as a person," Tripp conceded.

"Beyond being the footballer that we know he is, he's also become a leader, and off the field he's transformed into becoming a great man and a great husband and a great father."

It has been revealed that many of the journalists reporting Munster's potential exist work directly under Braith Anasta, who is also Munster's manager.

While Anasta has not made any effort to shut down the rumours, Tripp made his feelings clear on the matter.

"He's the sort of bloke we want to see remain at our club, and there is no intention or desire to play for another team," Tripp said.

Munster is contracted through to the end of 2027, and can only negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 next year.