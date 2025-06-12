Adding another accolade to his resume, not too many players have had a better past 12 months than Lindsay Smith.

After winning his second premiership with the Penrith Panthers, the front-rower then found himself representing Australia at the 2024 Pacific Championships and has now been rewarded with a spot on the Blues extended bench for the first time in his career.

Becoming the sixth member of the Panthers to join the squad for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series, Smith may not be listed to play but will be able to gain invaluable experience during the training camp in the lead-up to next Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only 67 matches into his first-grade career, the 25-year-old is likely to become a permanent fixture of the Blues' squad for years to come if he is able to continue his fine form at the foot of the mountains.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Smith revealed his ambition to one day run out onto the Origin arena for New South Wales - he is named on the extended bench for Game 2 in Perth with Matt Burton and Keaon Koloamatangi.

"I still pinch myself sometimes but it's definitely been a cool 12 months," Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Obviously, wearing a Blues jersey has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, but I'm just trying to focus on my footy at the moment and playing week in, week out and trying to do my best.

"I'd be absolutely stoked (if that happened) but just trying to do my best for the club at the moment and it's hard to think of the future.

"I was born in 2000, so I don't really remember the first five years and all I remember is where we [NSW Blues] lost a few games but 2014 stands out for me when they got back on the board."