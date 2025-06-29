New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed an unchanged team for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Despite falling short in Perth during Game 2, Daley has elected to stick solid with the same group of 17 for the decider.

There has been plenty of talk that the Blues should look at changes to the forward pack, with Keaon Koloamatangi and Terrell May the two names raised over and over again.

Stefano Utoikamanu and Max King seemed to be the two names potentially on the chopping block, but both have been retained as part of the 17 looking to deliver New South Wales a second straight series win.

The Blues, who took Game 1 on the road in Perth, will stick solid with Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary in the halves, while Reece Robson will again wear the number nine jumper despite some calls for Apisai Koroisau to come into the team.

Koroisau has also been overlooked for a potential bench role, with Connor Watson retained as the utility.

Despite struggling during the first half of Game 1 defensively, the entirety of the back five have also been kept in the side to play on home soil.

The reserves are 18th man Jacob Kiraz, as well as Lindsay Smith in jersey 19, and Bradman Best in jersey 20.

Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins), Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans), Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels) and Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks) have been named as training players.

Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series will be played at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Wednesday, July 9, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

New South Wales Blues team for State of Origin Game 3

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

4. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)

6. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

17. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

Reserves

18. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

19. Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

20. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)