State of Origin Game 1 will be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, May 28 between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues, and this is your full guide to watching the game on TV, or streaming it online.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST).

The game - the first of a three-match series which will head to Perth and Sydney for Games 2 and 3 respectively - will see the Blues look to begin a defence of the shield they won at the same venue last year with a stunning Game 3 performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queensland, on the other hand, have three debutants in the side coached by Billy Slater, and will be under the pump to deliver the state north of the Tweed an early victory to commence the series.

How to watch State of Origin Game 1, 2025, on TV

If you're looking to watch the game on TV, then there will only be one way to do so.

Unlike the rest of the regular series, the Origin series have exclusive rights belonging to Channel 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their coverage of the game will commence at 7pm (AEST), and Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 1, 2025, online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Their online broadcast of the game will commence at the same time as the TV broadcast, and you'll simply need to sign up with a valid email address to a free account to access the broadcast.