The Queensland Maroons have claimed a stunning opening State of Origin victory away from home, taking a 16 points to 10 victory over the NSW Blues at Accor Stadium in Homebush.

A fast-paced, bruising game with a long casualty list saw the Maroons concede the first try, but then run on 16 unanswered points

Jack Wighton scored the first try of the game after an opening which saw the two teams go back and forth in a high-paced first 20 minutes.

The Canberra half, who was named to start in the centres for the Blues, was put in an overlap situation on the edge after passes inside from Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, eventually bursting through Dane Gagai and Selwyn Cobbo to score.

It was a Selwyn Cobbo effort down the right-hand side which would see the Maroons take the lead. Picking up a bouncing ball from Kalyn Ponga, Cobbo would make a break, then kick into space and Dane Gagai was able to score.

The score would remain six points to four through to halftime following the bunker overruling a try to Junior Paulo on the grounds of obstruction.

Queensland also lost Xavier Coates to an ankle injury before halftime, forcing Kurt Capewell to the centres, and Valentine Holmes to the wing.

They had appeared to lose Jeremiah Nanai shortly after halftime as well, only for him to miraculously recover from what looked to be a broken ankle and return in the 60th minute.

With Queensland all over the Blues, they managed to run on another two tries through Daly Cherry-Evans and Valentine Holmes, leading 16 points to 4 with just ten minutes to go.

Against the run of play, Cameron Murray would the cross for the Blues off a Jarome Luai short ball to keep themselves alive, moving within a single score just seven minutes from halftime.

Moments later, the Blues would make another break down the left hand side, and, after Jack Wighton was tackled before he coulf find James Tedesco in support, a shift right on the next play saw Cameron Munster come up with a mega one-on-one steal.

The Maroons would almost score a late try, before being held out by the Blues, with a penalty then given away to piggyback the Blues to within a late shot of winning.

A late desperate attempt from the Blues Isaah Yeo saw him held up just a metre out from the posts, with Queensland taking victory.

Match summary

NSW Blues 10 (Try: Jack Wighton, Cameron Murray; conversions: Nathan Cleary 1/2) defeated by QLD Maroons 16 (Tries: Dane Gagai, Daly Cherry-Evans, Valentine Holmes; conversions: Valentine Holmes 2/3)