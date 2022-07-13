Patrick Carrigan has been confirmed as the winner of the 2022 Wally Lewis Medal after an incredible decider at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland, who won the series in a nail-biter, were led by their forwards all series long, with Patrick Carrigan putting in a pair of incredible performances during Game 1 and 3, while also being among the Maroons' best in the losing Game 2 effort.

A visibly stunned Carrigan, who came off the bench in the first two games before being promoted into the starting team for the decider.

In a Game 1 uninterrupted 64-minute stint, Carrigan ran for a staggering 183 metres and made 34 tackles.

Game 2 saw the Brisbane forward, who missed last year's series with an ACL injury, lead his state with another 43 tackles, but also become the only forward to pass the 100-metre barrier.

He would lead his state again in tackles during the decider, where he played 68 minutes, making 43 to go with 130 metres from 20 carries of the football in what was a war of attrition in the middle third.

"I don't know what to say. I missed all that," Carrigan said on stage.

He is the first forward to win the award since Corey Parker in 2015.