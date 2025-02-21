The Penrith Panthers are set to face the Cronulla Sharks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the NRL season opener in a week.

According to Peter Lang on X (formerly Twitter), star winger Brian To'o has sustained a hamstring strain and is unlikely to play in Round 1.

TO’O IN DOUBT FOR VEGAS GAME: Speculation on social media that BRIAN TO’O has a hamstring strain and is in doubt for the Panthers Round 1 clash against the Sharks in Las Vegas are 100% correct based on my sources as well.

The news has not been confirmed by the club but I’m led to… pic.twitter.com/cxrPLt5t4z — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) February 21, 2025

The Panthers have not confirmed the injury, but if the reports are accurate, To'o could be sidelined for at least two weeks.

If To'o is ruled out, Penrith may turn to reserve wingers Casey McLean or Jesse McLean. Another option could be shifting backup fullback Daine Laurie onto the wing.

To'o's potential absence adds to the Panthers' injury concerns, though Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards have been cleared to play.

The Panthers will kick off their 2025 NRL campaign against the Sharks in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 2, at 3:30 PM (AEST).