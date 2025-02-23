The Sydney Roosters have been dealt yet another blow to start the 2025 NRL season, this time by the NRL's match review committee with Spencer Leniu set to miss kick-off.

He has been hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Phoenix Crossland during Sunday's pre-season challenge match against the Newcastle Knights.

The Roosters, who lost the match 48 points to 10, will be without Leniu for two weeks if he takes an early guilty plea, and three if he heads to the judiciary but looses.

The tackle came during the game's second minute, with Leniu sent to the sin bin after being ruled to have made direct, forceful contact with his shoulder to the jaw of Crossland, who was set to push his case for a starting role at the Knights in Round 1.

An early guilty plea will mean Leniu misses the Round 1 and 2 games against the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers, while a trip to the judiciary also risks the Roosters' Round 3 trip to Auckland, where they will play the New Zealand Warriors.

It's a monster blow for the Roosters, who are already short on forward depth heading into the new campaign.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has left for the English Super League, while the club also released Terrell May to the Wests Tigers and Sitili Tupouniua to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Luke Keary, Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu have also all departed during the off-season from the club's backline.

No other charges were handed down from Sunday's games. However, both Lewis Dodd and Josh Curran were hit with charges carrying suspensions earlier in the weekend.

Leniu has until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine whether he will head to the judiciary or accept an early guilty plea.