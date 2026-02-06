The Dolphins have confirmed their squad to play an additional trial match against QLD Cup affiliate the Central Queensland Capras on Saturday evening.

None of the club's Top 30 are making the trip north, however, they will be captained by rising star Lewis Symonds, who spends 2026 on a development deal.

Former Rooster and Queensland under-19 representative Tyreece Tait will also make the trip north, while Zac Garton and Charlie Dickson are also part of the club's development list this year and will play in the game.

Experienced outside back Jacob Gagan, who played seven games for the Cronulla Sharks in 2014, one for the Newcastle Knights in 2017 and one for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019 is the squad's most experienced player.

Maybe the most exciting watch will be for Noah Fien - the son of former NRL premiership winner and international representative Nathan Fien.

Noah Fien was recently named in the under-19 Queensland emerging Origin squad alongside Dickson, outside back Elijah MCkay and prop Nixon Pasese who all also making the trip to play the Capras.

The game between the Dolphins and Capras will kick-off at 6pm (local time), with Gladstone's Marley Breen Oval playing host.

Dolphins squad to play Capras

1. Matthew Milson

2. Tyreece Tait

3. Elijah McKay

4. Jacob Gagan

5. Sangstar Figota

6. Toby Batten

7. Noah Fein

8. James Flack

9. Brent Woolf

10. Nixon Pasese

11. Zac Garton

12. Jac Finigan

13. Lewis Symonds (c)

14. Charlie Dickson

15. Dyer Akauola

16. Carter Ford

17. Patrick Kailahi

18. Adam McSherry

19. Lauloto Salei

20. Kurt Jones

21. Montel Lisala

22. Domenico De Stradis

23. Callum Bowles