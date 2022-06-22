Despite reports of rival interest earlier in the season, Raiders rake Zac Woolford looks set to remain in the nation's capital beyond the cessation of this season.

Woolford made his first-grade debut in Round 10 of this season when he came off the bench for a 37-minute stint during Canberra's crushing 30-10 win over the Sharks.

The son of 240-game club stalwart Simon Woolford has since gone on to play similar minutes off the pine, proving Ricky Stuart's side with solid provision off the play the ball.

Having commenced the season in reserve grade, the 25-year-old's ability to wax with Tom Starling has allowed Canberra to keep step with opponents following the injury blow sustained by veteran hooker Josh Hodgson.

In early June, Woolford's management eluded to the fact that their client had piqued the interest of rival clubs, with the Canberra native seen as a low-cost, high-ceiling option for the future.

However, according to Raiders CEO Don Furner, the club are more than keen to strengthen ties with the Woolford family which already stretch back to the early 90s.

“We‘ve scheduled a meeting with Zac’s management to start that process,’’ Furner told News Corp.

“We’re all on the same page that we want Zac to stay in Canberra — and we’re confident Zac wants to also stay.’’

Woolford's burgeoning CV is already stamped with stays within the Knights and Bulldogs systems, as well as time spent at Henson Park playing for the Newtown Jets.

The redheaded rake is set to put the feet up over the course of the representative round before cracking back in when the Raiders play host to the Dragons on Sunday, July 3.