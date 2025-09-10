"Every kid dreams of playing in an NRL final."\r\n\r\nThose nine words epitomise the transformation of Billy Burns, which has seen him transition from a regular in reserve-grade to having a breakout season with the Cronulla Sharks.\r\n\r\nTwelve months ago, Burns captained Newtown Jets to a history-making NSW Cup title. Now the back-rower is looking to continue the same success heading into his first NRL Finals campaign.\r\n\r\nIn less than a year, Burns has gone from fighting for a new contract to appearing in 14 matches in 2025 and even securing an extension to remain at the Shire until at least the end of next season.\r\n\r\nHowever, it wasn't always sunshine for the 26-year-old, who struggled to break through and cement a regular first-grade spot at the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons.\r\n\r\n"They took a chance on me a couple of years ago when I didn't really have anything going," Burns told Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\n"Now I've landed on my two feet here and I'm pretty excited. I love it here, and I love the boys, the coaches, and it's a good feeling around the club.\r\n\r\n"I really wanted the opportunity to learn from Fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon), with him being a back-rower, and heard plenty of good things.\r\n\r\n"The team was always in good form, always in the semi's, so I knew that he had plenty to offer, and if I was going to climb my way back into the NRL, I think it was going to be one of my best opportunities to do so under him - that was definitely a major drawing card.\r\n\r\n"I was always pretty confident in my ability, and only still being 25 at the time, I was thinking that my time had passed a little bit, but I'm glad that I landed here on my two feet."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_112276" align="alignnone" width="696"] WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Billy Burns of the Dragons dives to score during the round 15 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium, on June 19, 2021, in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSeizing his chances at the NRL level, the Parkes Spacemen junior reflected on the last two seasons, which has allowed him to become a valuable member of Craig Fitzgibbon's forward pack.\r\n\r\n"That season last year gave me a lot of confidence coming into this year. It's kind of a different beast, but it's definitely exciting and I'm looking forward to it," Burns said.\r\n\r\n"Last year, it was good to get plenty of time back in Cup, but I was still around the boys here learning the system and being part of the culture here.\r\n\r\n"The once I got my crack this year, it gave me a bit more confidence coming into the team this year and being around with the coaches and boys a bit more."