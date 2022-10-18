Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young is no sure thing of remaining in the Hunter beyond the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Young has been something of a revelation during his time at the Knights, and was one of the few bright spots in a team that struggled under Adam O'Brien's watch this season.

His form - which saw him score 18 tries in 26 games after making just six appearances during his debut season in 2021 - was good enough to see him selected for England at the Rugby League World Cup.

The English-born Jamaican-background winger then started for England in the World Cup opener over the weekend, scoring a pair of tries against and being a constant threat on the wing.

However, it has now been revealed by The Daily Telegraph that Young is yet to be offered a new deal by the Knights, with the club expressing interest in keeping the star, but not yet making it formal.

In the meantime, it's understood Young will now hit the open market.

Given he is in England for at least the next month, he is unlikely to sign any deal presented to him by the Hunter-based club before November 1.

That means he becomes a free agent, and it's reported that Young's management have already held informal talks with at least five other clubs.

It's understood four of them are based in Sydney, and with the Knights also likely to formalise an offer, it means Young will have at least six clubs going after him, with more potentially offered in joining.

His height, speed and try-scoring ability make him an excellent option out wide, and it's understood the five clubs interested alongside Newcastle want face-to-face talks when he returns from the World Cup.

Young made his senior football debut in England for the Huddersfield Giants at the age of 17.