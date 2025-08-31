Manly Sea Eagles forward Toafofoa Sipley's NRL career is likely over after he was slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the match review committee.

The prop was sin binned for a cannonball-like tackle on St George Illawarra Dragons forward David Klemmer during the early stages of the second half as the Sea Eagles kept their finals hopes alive with a win at Kogarah.

Sipley, who has three offences on his rolling 12-month record as a result of the charge, is facing a three-game suspension with an early guilty plea, or four if he fights and loses.

The forward has already confirmed he will move to the English Super League next year, meaning the only way he is a chance of playing again this year is to challenge the charge at the judiciary, or have the Sea Eagles otherwise make a deep run into the finals with only a single game of the regular season remaining.

The news from the MRC was mixed out of the game though, with Jack de Belin avoiding a charge and being free to line up next weekend for a clash with the Penrith Panthers in what will be his final game as a Dragon before moving to the Parramatta Eels next year.

Elsewhere, the MRC had no charges to hand out from the earliest game of the day as the Canberra Raiders secured the minor premiership with a victory over the Wests Tigers, and two fines to dish out from the Brisbane Broncos' win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

Cowboys winger Braidon Burns was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a seventh minute offence against Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh.

He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights the charge and loses.

Brisbane hooker Cory Paix was also charged for a crusher tackle on Karl Lawton after halftime.

He is also on a first offence on his rolling record, but will pay an increased fine of $1500 with an early guilty plea or $2000 if he eights and loses.

All three players must make a plea call by midday (AEST) on Monday.