The Dolphins are expected to be one of the next NRL sides headed to Vegas next year, and are just a whisker away from signing the agreement.

It was revealed on Triple M Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan, that the deal is all but sealed between the NRL and the Dolphins for them to be the next side to globalise the code on foreign grounds.

Margaux attended the Dolphins season launch, where chief executive Terry Reader revealed to those in the room that the club is finalising the agreement for the new franchise to headline Sin City.

It is a massive opportunity to make some ground on marketing the NRL on a global scale, with the Brisbane franchise mirroring the Miami Dolphins.

It's a great opportunity to tap into their fan base to recruit American followers.

With the NRL looking to expand its American endeavour down to Florida, the Dolphins should be looking to visit Miami and liaise with their twin franchise in a bid to strengthen the relationship between the NRL and the NFL.

With the attendance records growing each year since the Las Vegas endeavour started in 2024, it is an exciting time for the Dolphins to be headed over, with a clear trajectory that rugby league is growing organically in the United States.

With 12 other teams already making the trip to the USA, speculation has been mounting on who else will round out the double-header with the Dolphins.

It is expected that the Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, and the Storm will be the other teams to round out the fixture.

All three clubs boast strong, passionate fan bases who will travel with their team across the globe.

That leaves the Gold Coast Titans as the sole team that will have to bide their time for another year until the call-up.