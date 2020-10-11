Clinton Gutherson could be a selection curveball for NSW and replace Tom Trbojevic in the vacant right centre position.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, the Parramatta captain and fullback could be chosen to play as a centre by NSW coach Brad Fittler, after Trbojevic was ruled out of the series because of a shoulder injury.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Gutherson has made just 11 appearances at centre during his career, last playing in the position in Round 25, 2018 against the Roosters.

NSW has been dealt two serious injury concerns to Blake Ferguson and James Tedesco ahead of Origin Game 1 next month.

Ferguson needs a medical clearance before he is considered, while Tedesco suffered a knee injury in Friday night’s loss to the Raiders.