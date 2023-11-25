Cronulla Sharks youngster Kade Dykes has begun pre-season training, successfully returning from injury after he missed the entirety of last season.

Dykes season in 2023 would come to an unfortunate end before the opening round after he ruptured his ACL on his birthday in January.

However, the two-time first-grade player is approaching full fitness after returning to pre-season training, as he targets the NRL trials to make a claim to be called up into Craig Fitzgibbon's team.

The De La Salle Caringbah junior hasn't played in approximately 18 months, but his young age means he is only at the beginning of a long career.

"I was lucky enough to watch most of the games from up in the coach's box this year. Watching it from a different perspective, you can see everything," Dykes said on the club's website.

"There's definitely no hiding out there, so it was good to watch it from that point of view and see how Fitzy and all the coaches work from up there during the game.

"It was a good learning curve. He explains what he's seeing. When you're down here and out on the field, you can't really see everything. You're worried about what you're doing in the moment, but they can see everything and watch everyone."

"Obviously I want to play NRL; I don't want to put too much pressure on myself right now," he added.

"I just want to focus right now on getting back to full health and having a good pre-season. Hopefully, I'll put my best foot forward."

A third-generation NRL player, Dykes is the son of former Sharks player Adam Dykes and the grandson of John Dykes, who also managed appearances with the club.

Primarily a fullback, the Cronulla junior doesn't have a preference for the position he would like to play if he is given another chance in the NRL.

In the past, the dynamic playmaker has also appeared in the number six jersey and will be looking to contend with Braydon Trindall for the jumper following the departure of veteran Matt Moylan to the Super League.

"I've been playing fullback the last couple of years, so I've still got plenty to learn there. I'm not too sure what the plan is, I'm just worried about getting back," he added.

"It doesn't really bother me. I grew up playing in the halves and then moved to fullback, so I'd be pretty confident playing either of them."